Griffith raises thousands for mental health through push-ups

It was a sore month for Headspace, with the hefty task of doing 3249 push-ups each in honour of suicide prevention.
They weren't doing it alone though, as Griffith's gyms and businesses got behind the cause - building up community spirit and funds as well as muscle strength over the whole month.
Across Griffith, 45 people from Headspace, Serafin Ag Pro, Collier and Miller, Irribiz, Anytime Fitness, LiveFit and F45 took on the challenge - doing one pushup for every life lost to suicide in Australia through 2022.
Even Marian Catholic College's Year 11 'Wellness Committee' got in on the action, working hard, and across Griffith, those 45 people logged a tremendous 88,696 push-ups - or equivalent exercises.
Candace Prudham from Headspace did 1803 pushups over the month, while the rest of the team pushed their total to 25,180.
said that it was good to see the passion from the community.
"It was really good to have the community get behind mental health ... It's split between three different causes - headspace, lifeline and the Push for Better Foundation," she said.
"Griffith raised a whole lot more money for charities in general, but for Headspace Griffith, we raised $8134 ... Coming into week 3, Headspace Griffith were number five in the country out of the Headspace centres."
She said they hoped to use that money to develop in-house programs, making the centre more accessible for all and reducing the stigma that still surrounds mental health.
They were also currently planning a 'Headspace Day' for October, which is mental health month.
While Miss Prudham hasn't done any more pushups since, she added that it had helped motivate her to go back to the gym more often and keep up the exercise - a helpful side effect.
