The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crematorium in Griffith fast-tracked for early 2025

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 15 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The crematorium could be coming even sooner than previously thought, as Trenerry Funerals looks to install a private cremator rather than take Griffith City Council up on their offer to partner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.