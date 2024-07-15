Crematorium in Griffith fast-tracked for early 2025

The crematorium could be coming even sooner than previously thought, as Trenerry Funerals looks to install a private cremator rather than take Griffith City Council up on their offer to partner.
Trenerry Funerals has submitted an application to build a cremation facility on Battista Street in Yoogali, beating Griffith Regional Funeral Services to the punch. GRFS previously partnered with Griffith City Council to install a cremator, with a plan to have it operational by July 26.
Daniel Calabro, owner at Trenerry Funerals, said that they'd secured the land for it and were now hoping to turn it into a cremation service rapidly.
"It's been we've secured the block so now that that's settled, we're full steam ahead on putting the cremator in," he said.
"Eventually we'll build a new funeral home and chapel and a refreshments centre all on that one block ... the cremator is the first thing, that's our main priority."
Mr Calabro said that they had chosen not to partner with council and instead run the entire operation themselves, but were keen on making sure they were first out of the gate.
"Council put out an expression of interest to all funeral homes about a cremator at the cemetery, we told them that we weren't interested in that and that we'd do it ourselves ... now Council is going to buy the $400,000 cremator and put it in Peter Woodward's shed."
"There's no way I'm going to let that happen because why not buy it ourselves ... We just want to get it done and not go on about it."
He emphasised that the demand for cremations in Griffith wasn't high enough to justify it as a purely financial investment, but that they wanted to ensure they were the best service provider in the region.
"We're doing it so that people come to us for cremations instead of other providers, but at the end of the day, it's not going to be a cash cow."
He anticipated that if the application was approved, they would be operational in early 2025 - already having the cremator itself ready to install once the development application was approved.
