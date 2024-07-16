Local leader column with Sharmaine Delgado from Griffith City Library | July 2024

Griffith City Library is getting ready to celebrate Book Week in August with Matt Cosgrove.
Matt is the best-selling author/illustrator of his million-plus bestselling picture book series, Macca the Alpaca, Dharma the Llama and the Epic Fail Tales series. He is also the co-author of his new hit book series Worst Week Ever, which is set to be translated and released in over 25 territories around the world.
Matt will be hosting nine sessions over three huge days to all the local primary school students from Monday, August 5 to Wednesday, August 7.
The events are for schools only and are an opportunity for students to visit the library and find out what it takes to become an author or illustrator.
