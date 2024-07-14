Mallee Men keep hopes alive after picking up come from behind victory

West Wyalong were forced to come from behind and then hold off a late charge from TLU Sharks in Tullibigeal after a 22-20 victory.
It was an arm wrestle in the opening 20 minutes before Dylan McCartney found his way over to open the scoring for the visiting Mallee Men outfit.
The Sharks were able to take control of the clash with tries to Cecil Payne and Brant Frankel, the Sharks leading 16-6.
Needing to find someone to lead from the front, West Wyalong captain-coach Braiden Jones got his side back on track as he scored a long-distance try to see the margin reduced to four points.
A good play from Bobby Jones was enough to send Jamie Nicholson over to give the Mallee Men the lead, while Shane Phillips found his way over with 11 minutes to go to make the margin six points.
The Sharks had a chance late to pull level after a try to Thomas Byrnes, but the missed conversion meant West Wyalong were able to hold on for a two-point win.
It was an important two points for the Mallee Men as it keeps the gap to the top five at six points while they are now within a win of the Sharks.
The West Wyalong side will still need to win the majority of their remaining games and hope that Leeton, who are in fifth place currently with a month of the regular season remaining.
The Mallee Men will return home to Ron Crowe Oval next weekend to take on a struggling Black and Whites outfit while the Sharks will be looking to end an impressive run of the Waratahs at Exies Oval.
