Concerns around Akolo as Waratahs keep unbeaten streak alive

Waratah Tigers have picked up their second big win in as many weeks, this time with a 48-10 victory over Hay at Exies Oval.
It was a fast start for the hosts as Ulukaulupe Akolo was able to make a 70-metre break from a kick return to open the scoring after five minutes.
They didn't have to wait long to build upon that lead as after getting a scrum 10 metres out from their own line, they swung the ball out to Akolo, who raced away for his second of the game before succumbing to a hamstring concern.
Waratahs coach Willie Lolohea is hopeful that it was just a cramp for his star winger.
"I hope it's not too serious because he is towards the top of the try and point scoring in the competition, so he is a big asset to our team, so it is worrying," he said.
"We will assess it during the week and see where he is up to."
The Waratahs were able to start to run away with the game as Sinamaki Tatofi was able to score his first of the afternoon after a late hit on Moses Lolohea.
Tatofi was able to score another two tries either side of one to Michael Kilby saw the home side leading 32-0 at the break.
Some ill-discipline from the Waratahs gave the Hay side a chance to get back into the game as Shaun Aylett went over, while the home side lost Sione Tulahe after allegedly throwing a punch and was sent off during a confrontation.
Waratahs were able to regain their composure with Isileli Kaifoto and Billy Lilomaiva before Linsay Maiava looked to put the icing on the cake to get the lead out to 44 points.
Hay was able to get a late consolation as Ben Taylor crossed through a big gap to see Waratahs come away with a 38-point victory.
While happy his side was able to win, Lolohea knows his side has improvements to make.
"I think for the last 20, we just kind of switched off, and Hay took advantage of that," he said.
"Credit to Hay. They are doing it tough, but we could have done a lot better than we did today.
"There was a lot of chatter, and the boys were really keen to get out there and defend.
"Our backline plays are coming together slowly, but there is still some work that needs to be done."
The win moves the Waratahs two points clear in third, with the Black and Whites having lost to Yenda in the local derby.
"It's good for us, but we don't think about where we are going to end up on the table," he said.
"As long as we are in the top five, I reckon we will be able to shake it up."
The Waratahs take on TLU Sharks next weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.