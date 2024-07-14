'Shocking and shameless': Farrer MP calls for unity after Trump 'assassination attempt'

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has condemned the "attempted assassination" of former US president Donald Trump as "shocking and shameless," saying, "whatever your political contest, political violence is never the answer."
A bullet pierced the former president's ear during a campaign rally shooting in Pennsylvania, which also killed one crowd member and critically injured two others. The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt.
Reports say the shooter is dead.
Ms Ley addressed the incident at a press conference in Albury on Sunday, July 14.
"As acting leader of the opposition, I would like to express my deep concern for the attempted assassination of former president Trump," she said.
"Australia and America share a commitment to freedom and democracy, and this attempted assassination is a shocking and shameless breach of those values. It is not who we are.
"My thoughts, and I know the thoughts of all Australians, are with former president Trump, with the people who are injured and killed, and for those who are coming to terms with this event. I know this is a time for all Australians to share and show our support for our American friends.
"And I ask that we do that in a responsible way that shows care and support without raising the temperature about this issue."
Ms Ley was asked about the potential impact on Australia's military alliance with the US if American democracy continues to destabilise leading up to the November election.
"America is our closest ally, and the strength and endurance of our relationship and the closeness of our two democracies in terms of our values for freedom are not disturbed by today's events," she said.
"This is a day to be close and to offer and show support.
"Whatever your political fight, whatever your political contest, political violence is never the answer. And unfortunately, that's what we've seen in the US today, and we all have to take a strong stand against it."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the violence on social media site X on Sunday morning, July 14.
"The incident at former president Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting," Mr Albanese said.
"I am relieved to hear reports that former president Trump is now safe.
"There is no place for violence in the democratic process."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.