Historic night for YSC with first NPL point after draw in Queanbeyan

It was a historic moment for Yoogali SC in Queanbeyan on Saturday night as they were able to pick up their first points in the National Premier League competition after a 0-0 draw against Monaro.
The rejigged Yoogali outfit was able to put in a backs-to-the-wall effort, but they weren't without chances of their own to take the win.
The visitors were forced to soak up a lot of early pressure from the Panthers and got through unscarved before a long-range chance from Josh De Rossi hit the post and stayed out mid-way through the first half.
As halftime approached, Michael De Paoli was able to pull off a couple of crucial saves from Monaro chances off corners to see the sides enter level at 0-0 after 45 minutes.
It was a slog at the start of the second half as both sides struggled to make an impact going forward as Yoogali started to dream about their first point of the season.
There were potential hopes of more as De Rossi took a shot from range, which almost caught the Monaro keeper out, while another couple of chances late into the game were denied, and Yoogali had to settle for a draw, but with it their first points since their promotion.
Yoogali SC coach Luke Santolin was proud that his side was finally able to get the monkey off their back.
"We are off the doughnut, and it has been a long time coming. It's a great feeling, and the boys thoroughly deserve it," he said.
"We are finding that mix between defence and attack, and I think if you were watching that game, you might think we were a bit unlucky. I'm not shocked, we have been building towards it.
"We have been trying a new formation and people in new positions and today it was the time where they mixed everything together.
"Their desire was huge, and after everything we have been through, I think people would expect that we'd be dropping off with only 20 players in both grades."
While the saves from De Paoli proved crucial right before halftime, Santolin felt it was the team effort that got them over the line.
"It was a real captain's performance. He was determined that he wouldn't be beaten," he said.
"In this league, it takes everyone to do their job at the same time, and it has to click for us to secure points, and that is what we saw today."
The draw means the Yoogali SC has now moved to within five points of Canberra Olympic in the fight to avoid relegation after the Olympic side fell to Gungahlin.
"We won't give up until the last day," he said. "It's what we are speaking about, it's not over, and it never is, and we can't wait for next week."
