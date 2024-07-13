Another tough day for Blacks as three men's grades held scoreless in Wagga

The Griffith Blacks have endured another difficult day in Wagga as they fell to a 93-point defeat at the hands of the unbeaten Wagga City side at Conolly Rugby Park.
The Boiled Lollies were able to open the scoring after six minutes and scored a second soon after, which set the tone for the Wagga outfit.
The ladder-leading City side scored another six tries in the first half to take a massive lead into the break.
The dominance continued with two tries until the floodgates opened midway through the second half as they scored five tries in the final 20 minutes to rap up the 93-0 victory.
It was a difficult outing overall for the Blacks men's side, who were held scoreless across the three games.
The second-grade outfit fell to a massive 110-point defeat, while the third grade's sixth game of the season resulted in a 45-0 defeat at the hands of the Boiled Lollies.
The Blacks will return home next weekend to take on CSU Reddies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.