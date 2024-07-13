Swans' second half to forget as they are held scoreless by Lions

It was a tale of two halves for the Griffith Swans as they were held scoreless in the second half against GGGM Lions in a 68-point defeat at Exies Oval.
It was the Swans who were able to take the early ascendancy after kicking four goals to three in the opening term and take a seven-point lead into the first change.
The home side maintained their gap with two goals each in the second quarter, with the Swans leading by three points heading into halftime before the game turned on the Griffith side.
The Lions turned the screws in the third term kicking four goals from 10 scoring shots while keeping the Swans quiet in their forward 50 to take a 17-point lead into the final quarter.
The scoreline only got uglier for the Griffith side as the Lions kicked six more unanswered goals without the Swans having any impact on the scoreboard to see the GGGM side walk away with a 15.18 (108) to 6.4 (40) win.
The Swans will need to regather themselves quickly before a trip to Turvey Park.
