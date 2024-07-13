Yenda kick started centenary celebrations with success against rivals

The Yenda Blueheelers kicked off their centenary celebrations at Wade Park after overcoming a slow start against the Black and Whites with a 10-point win.
The Blueheelers were inviting early pressure on themselves, and their ill-discipline eventually caught up with them as Paula Naidike was able to find his way over after nine minutes.
The penalties continued to be the Yenda side's downfall in the opening 20 minutes, but after soaking up plenty of pressure, they were able to get into attacking territory after a strong run from Daniel Dole before Ryan Newman was able to spot a gap and run through to level the score.
The home side started to get the ascendancy as a smart play on the wing from Tom Sellars, who saw him place a chip kick in for Charlie Tiaina, who gathered and passed off to send Michael Mogliotti over while Sellars scored one of his own.
With two minutes left in the first half, Yenda made a mistake off the kick off and then two quick penalties allowed the Black and Whites back into the game as Sireli Vulaono got over from dummy half to make it 18-12 at the break.
The Panthers struck soon after the break as Jarrad Williams dummied to get through the line before passing off to send Ben Fattore over to level the scores.
Midway through the second half, Yenda retook the lead as after building pressure on the Black and Whites line they were able to crack the defence with Trey Woodland diving over while Isaiah Little-Buerckner added a penalty goal to make it an eight-point game with 13 to go.
Sellars crossed for his second of the game to all but put the game out of reach of the Black and Whites, and while they scored a consolation try through Api Loaloadravu, Little-Buerckner kicked his second penalty goal to see Yenda kickstart their celebrations with a 34-24 victory.
Yenda coach James Dole was pleased with the adjustments his side were able to make in the second half.
"We went back to our old ways a little bit in the first half, and some cracks that showed at the start of the season started to come through again," he said.
"There was a bit of a spray at halftime, and scored four tries to one in the second half. It's amazing to be able to pull the win, especially in front of the old boys who are here today."
