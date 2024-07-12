'Ci Vediamo A Griffith': excitement building for 'A Taste of Italy'

With one of the biggest events on Griffith's calendar just over a month away, excitement is already building for 'A Taste of Italy.'
The week-long celebration of food, wine and culture is well celebrated by the staff at La Piccola Grosseria who are already building well for it.
Owner Sam Trimboli has been running the Banna Avenue store for 21 years, and says 'A Taste of Italy' is his favourite, busiest and most enjoyable time of the year.
He says the vent brings those from as far as Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and even Perth into his store during the week of August 19 - 25.
Mr Trimboli took time out of a busy lunch-time rush on Friday afternoon to chat with The Area News about his products and why 'A Taste of Italy' is special to him.
Mr Trimboli named the top three sellers during the week of the festival:
1. Coffee:
"My sisters Maria and Anna are the magic behind the counter when it comes to our coffee," Mr Trimboli said.
There are many inviting aromas when you step into La Piccola for the first time but the coffee is perhaps the most notable.
The blend is sourced from Young, with Mr Trimboli saying he likes supporting regional suppliers as well as local ones.
"I think the quality is exemplified in the fact our coffee is sourced from the Riverina," he said.
"We have a very strong bond both with our city and region."
2. Panini (Italian sandwiches)
One of the hallmarks of the outlet are their Panini which incorporate some of the iconic ingredients of Italian food.
Olives, meat, cheese and sundried tomatoes serve as favourited contents, but Mr Trimboli says anything can go when it comes to the popular sandwiches.
"The main thing is when I make them I try and keep a balance - that's what makes them enjoyable," he said.
3. Italian meats
It wouldn't be a traditional, gourmet Italian grosseria without a good selection of cured meat and cheeses, of which there are many to choose from.
But Mr Trimboli says good old-fashioned, rustic salami remains at number one.
"That's followed by prosciutto, ham-off-the-bone, and imported cheeses including parmigiana," he said.
"Mortadella is also popular, an Italian staple that people just love.
"It's a simple meat but making it is difficult to get right.
"When it is done right, the smell alone is enough to draw people in."
Mr Trimboli says he and his fellow staff are privileged to be a part of the 'A Taste of Italy' experience.
In addition to the outlet, the event showcases the best of what Griffith's Italian community and culture has to offer, in turn supporting almost 100 businesses both in the city and district.
"To me, it's not just about food and wine; it's about great hospitality and it's an honour and privilege to be a part of that," Mr Trimboli said.
"When people come to Griffith - many not for the first time - it's like they are embracing family which is what makes Griffith special because we are like a family.
"With 'A Taste of Italy' I love the concept of all these events and businesses being under one umbrella and how it's marketed so well.
"For that reason the staff at the information centre really need to be congratulated for doing a phenomenal job over the years because it just keeps growing bigger and better," he said.
"Ci Vediamo A Griffith." (See you in Griffith)
The 2024 line-up includes a variety of new and exciting experiences as well as beloved annual traditions.
Events include Italian-inspired cultural exhibitions, cooking demonstrations, interactive workshops, a sidewalk sale, tasting experiences, long lunches, live music, and more.
Pre-booking tickets for each event are recommended and programs can be found from the tourism hub or www.atasteofitalygriffith.com.au
