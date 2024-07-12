Are farmers protecting their assets from cybercrime?

This is branded content.
Is food connected to cybercrime? Farmers don't need to fear cyber threats, right? They should fear heavy rains, hailstorms, rodents, locust swarms, droughts, and similar things. How can a hacker do anything to the tomato you're about to eat?
The truth is that agriculture has gone digital. Most farmers don't plant every seed by hand and water their crops with hoses. They use smart systems, heavy machinery, and precision farming tools to grow the food we eat more efficiently.
Cybercriminals recently started developing killware - software that can directly endanger human lives. They can cut the power to hospitals and put a ransom on electricity or the systems that keep patients alive. They can increase the amount of chemicals in the water we drink. And they can control the level of pesticides in our food if they breach agriculture systems.
Everyone needs food to survive. The better the food, the better we live. All our food comes from farmers who use the latest tools and technology to make harvesting easier, growing faster, and food more available. All that technology is connected to the internet, which connects it to the world of cybercrime. But most people don't link cybersecurity and agriculture. Here are a few ways for farmers to protect their assets from hackers.
Now, agriculture relies on the internet, which makes it vulnerable to cybersecurity exploits like every other business. As a farmer, you might be communicating with other farmers. You might have a social media page where you do most of your sales. If you notice anyone logging into your accounts, data exposure threats, or any other suspicious activity, you need to take it seriously.
Here are some things you can do:
Precision farming relies on remote communication. Hackers who target these systems have the same goal as any other cyberattack - to access private data, lock down your machines for ransom, or destroy your farm. Hackers are thieves of your data.
You need to know how to use a VPN to keep them away. That tool will encrypt your network and make it nearly impossible for them to breach your connections. Make sure the VPN is on whenever you need to use the internet. Remember to also use strong and different passwords for every device and account that needs one.
You don't want dog walkers, mushroom pickers, hunters, joggers, or hackers going through your fields. Regular folks can damage your fences and destroy your crops. Hackers, on the other hand, need to get close to your security systems so they can breach them from nearby.
To keep everyone away from your land, it's best to add a fence around it and ensure the gates are closed whenever you're not there. From time to time, check if the fences are damaged or broken. If you have issues constantly, check with the police and notify them of what's happening. However, don't chase or set traps for trespassers since they could sue you for injuries.
Last but not least, there's theft. If you've got a high-tech farm, you'll be a target for people who want to steal your equipment or systems. Of course, there's petty theft like fuel and tools, but some people might be after your machines, safes, and computers. To ensure this doesn't happen:
