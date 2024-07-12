Hopes ban increases efforts to commemorate: RSL President, Foodworks owner

The president of the Griffith RSL sub-branch and the owner of an iconic local grocery outlet have welcomed a complete ban on retail trading on Anzac Day.
NSW will impose the measure until midnight on the day to encourage more people to pay respect to the nation's veterans.
Big stores have previously been able to trade after 1pm on the day.
The ban will start next year but will not affect cafes, restaurants, chemists, petrol stations or newsagencies.
Premier Chris Minns announced the arrangement on July 11, calling it an effort to encourage more people to commemorate veterans, noting a "creeping commercialism" of the day in recent times.
Griffith RSL president Michael Borg hopes it will heighten commemorative participation for the annual event.
"I think it's a good way to bring more people in to participate in what the day means," Mr Borg said.
"Yes, it is a public holiday but it's about commemorating our fallen comrades, whether that be from war-time conflicts or otherwise.
"We've had over 500 suicides relating to conflict and it's important to commemorate them as well," he said.
"Since Afghanistan we have lost over 40 Australian and New Zealand troops killed in action, but the number we have lost to suicide is huge.
"We seem to forget these people have served their country and the black dog has beaten them."
'Rossies' Foodworks owner Ross Catanzariti says he welcomes any measure that encourages residents - particuarly young people -to participate in the day and what it symbolises.
"We're losing generations of those who fought each year so it's more important than ever we remember and reflect," Mr Catanzariti said.
"There's a need to retain that spirit and I think that's why this call has been made; to make it a full day of reflection.
"These people put their lives on the line so we can have a better life today," he said.
"I think being able to reinforce that, particularly for today's generation, is important."
At this stage, he envisions his staff won't need to work in the background while the shop is shut on Anzac Day.
"Previously, operating half a day meant we were preparing the store from 7am for that 1pm opening because there's a lot of work that goes on in the background," he said.
"But in this case, if Anzac Day fell on a Wednesday, we would be working on the Tuesday to have things ready for the Thursday.
"In some respects it's extra work but we're happy to go along.
"For us, in the great scheme of things, it's three days of the year we won't trade (Good Friday, Christmas and Anzac Day) and that won't make much of a difference in the long run," he said.
"I just hope younger generations see it as a day to reflect rather than just a day off."
In terms of his customers, he has no doubts some will still turn up at the doors on Anzac Day in anticipation of the store opening.
"They still come to the shop on Christmas Day morning wondering when it's going to open - even though there are signs are up saying we're closed," he laughed.
"I've been in the shop checking fridges and running small errands on days we're closed and you can still hear the phones ringing.
"My guess is the same effect will be had on Anzac Day."
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
