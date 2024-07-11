Knife allegedly used to threaten man during city carjacking

A man was threatened with a knife before a thief made away with his vehicle in Griffith.
The armed robbery took place about 1.15pm on Wednesday, July 10 in Griffith's Noorla Street.
Police said a 33-year-old man was sitting in his car, which was parked in a driveway, when he was allegedly approached by another man who threatened him with a knife, before demanding his keys.
The man handed over his keys, before the man drove off.
Detectives attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were called and have started an investigation.
The car is described as a white Toyota Hilux dual cab, with NSW registration plates EIC02K.
The alleged armed robber was wearing a black hooded jumper at the time.
A short time later the vehicle was located on fire in Lakes Road, Lake Wyangan.
Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage, who may have been travelling along Lakes Road, Lake Wyangan or surrounding roads in the North Griffith or Tharbogang areas between 1pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 10 to come forward.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information should contact Griffith Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.