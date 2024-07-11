'Win for community, environment': mayors welcome $62M pipeline project

A $62.2 million project to replace urban channels in both Griffith and Leeton has been welcomed by the mayors of those centres.
The Urban Channel Pipeline Project is being funded by both the federal and state government, with just over 47 kilometres of state-of-the-art pipelines to reduce water losses from evaporation and seepage to be installed.
Griffith City mayor Doug Curran says it will be nothing short of a win for the city.
"Anything that improves water security is greatly welcomed," Cr Curran said.
"Reduction seepage and evaporation is a win for our community and a win for the environment.
"I must say I'm very much surprised with the extent of the funding for this project. I think it will be a real boost in the arm for competence in our area," he said.
"We hadn't discussed it with Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI) and we look forward to having that opportunity given the large scale of the project."
Councils will have the opportunity to repurposed and transforming urban channels by turning them into pathways and green spaces.
Cr Curran says Griffith City is yet to have discussions around this but noted it as food for thought.
"That's something we would have to look at," Cr Curran said.
"I know there's a lot of popularity around things like rail trails and the like; whether something to that effect can be done I'm not sure.
"The other issue is if you put investment on a pipeline and a problem arises, they may very well need to dig it up.
"We would have to meet with MI and investigate what would work for the community."
Cr Curran called the project a 'smart move' as opposed to water buybacks.
"I hate buybacks," he said.
"They don't discriminate; they make people who might be having financial hardships become willing sellers by default.
"Buybacks are not the way to go yet there seems to be a real desire for it.
"The pipeline project is a great, smart investment; buybacks aren't smart."
While welcoming of the project, he noted he is perturbed with the lack of consultation coming from the government.
"We haven't heard from them since February," Cr Curran said.
"As one of largest communities in the basin in terms of economic growth, having not spoken to them is fairly poor.
"We can approach them in Canberra and Sydney... but we can't even get them out of their glasshouses to talk to us face-to-face here.
"There was some talk (earlier this year) about consultation fatigue, well I think it's swung the other way to where there is a lack of consultation.
"It seems at times we hear more from the media than we hear from the government itself."
Leeton mayor Tony Reneker says he hopes the project will be discussed at a meeting he will be having with MI next week.
"I don't know all the details at this stage but in principle I think that piping is going to be better for the community," Cr Reneker said.
"Any way to save water is a good thing for our area.
"It's also a lot of money being allocated; I was actually surprised when I heard and I look forward to learning more.
"It's good they are looking at ways to save water; reducing wastage is far better than being subject to buybacks," Cr Reneker said.
