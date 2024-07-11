How much should Hanwood Kiosk cost

Griffith City Council has pitched the fees for hiring Hanwood Kiosk for events, as well as use of the lights at Hanwood Oval ahead of the million-dollar project's completion.
A $1.9 million upgrade to the amenities block began in September 2023, and the installation of the new block is set to be complete in August, but how much usage of the block will set you back remains to be decided.
Griffith City Council voted to set the rates at $175 per day, with the rate halved if booking for two or more days. Use of the lights at the main soccer ground will be set at $15 per hour, while the lights on the training fields will cost $7.50 per hour.
Those proposed rates are set to go on public exhibition for feedback and comment, and councillors were interested to see what the community had to say.
Councillor Laurie Testoni said he hoped for a lower amount to book the kiosk, considering the importance of youth sport.
"I do have an issue with the amount of $175 for the booking fee, considering there's a lot of kids sport out there in particular," he said.
"It will be interesting to see what does come back. I'd like to see something more along the lines that we have Jubilee Oval is $113 - yes, there's more things out there but at the end of the day, we're providing opportunity for our young sports to grow and it keeps the kids off the streets," he said.
Deputy mayor Anne Napoli said that she thought the cancellation fee was harsh, considering the havoc weather can wreak on sporting events.
"If it's less than seven days, they'll be charged full fees. I'm just concerned, we know weather - if it rains, games might be cancelled on the same day so they won't get a refund on their deposit," she said.
"It might be a little bit harsh. It's going out for public exhibition so we'll see what comes back."
Community feedback and submissions can be made at griffith.nsw.gov.au/on-exhibition.
