God of Carnage director inspired by Jeff Daniels

The next GRAPA play is just around the corner, so cast and crew have been buckling down at rehearsals to put the finishing touches on God of Carnage.
The show will be premiering on July 31 for a four-day run, with a dramatic and intimate dark comedy about the 'fragility of civility.'
The play, written by French playwright Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, follows the discussion of four parents, after an 11-year-old strikes another child with a stick and knocks out two teeth. As the discussion escalates into a screaming match, the two couples are torn apart as existing tensions reach boiling point.
First-time director Bernie Maxwell said he was drawn to the play for the drama after hearing actor Jeff Daniels discuss it during an interview.
"It's a play I've been interested in for a long time ... I'm quite influenced by other actors. Jeff Daniels was talking about it in an interview and I looked it up. The French also have a sensibility to their storytelling where you don't get told everything and I liked that," he said.
"The funny thing about the translation - it was meant to be a straight drama, and it has turned into a comedy-drama ... I'm not really that much into comedy, I'm more into drama and that's what attracted me to it, and then the comedy is layered on."
The production features a local cast of Romina Tappi, David Baxter, James Walsh and Jenny Ellis, who have all been fantastic to work with according to Mr Maxwell.
"I've got this brilliant cast that are very well-known ... it's a wonderful ensemble, they're basically directing it themselves. I'm just moving the props around," he said.
"It's really coming from a different perspective, they make a lot of these offers - the joy of rehearsal is playing with these different ideas."
He added that he hoped audiences would leave having seen a bit of themselves or someone they know in the characters, with a few uncomfortable truths on display.
The show will be playing at 7pm in Griffith Regional Theatre's Burley Griffin Room on July 31, August 1, August 2 and August 3. Tickets are now available at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au/god-of-carnage.
