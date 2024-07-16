Flick knife possession a 'particular' concern: Griffith Magistrate

A Whitton man has narrowly avoided a community corrections order for possessing a prohibited knife in public.
The Griffith Local Court heard on Wednesday, July 10 that Giuseppe Puntoriero had his firearms licence suspended and guns confiscated following a police search of his vehicle last year.
Around 1.40am on October 7, police stopped Puntoriero's vehicle while he was driving in Parkview in Leeton.
According to documents handed to the court police searched the vehicle and located seven knives of various types, including a prohibited flick knife, and rounds of ammunition.
Puntoriero pleaded guilty to charges that arose from the search including actual offence - holder of Category A or B licence not have approved storage, actual offence - possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and actual offence - custody of knife in public place - first offence.
Solicitor Barry Bunton said his client was carrying weapons at the time because the 28-year-old had returned from a farm where he was culling kangaroos.
"He works at a Hillston property involved with pest control of kangaroos in which knives are used," Mr Bunton said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan was particularly concerned about the prohibited item, citing the current rates of knife crimes in Australia.
"We've seen people do wild things with knives," Magistrate Khan said.
"Flick knives are a particular concern.
"The parliament decided it was a serious enough weapon for it to be banned - you and other members of the community need to understand that you can't have them.
"There are too many knives in the community. It's quite tragic and it seems to be on the rise ... if you don't need a knife, don't have it."
In sentencing, Magistrate Khan said "normally I would issue a community corrections order but I'm taking into account your references and good record," he said.
"But you won't want to repeat the mistake."
Puntoriero was fined a total of $1000.
