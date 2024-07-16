'Expensive Big Mac': $1000 fine, disqualification for hungry drink-driver

A McDonald's meal has cost a man more than he bargained for after he was convicted of drink driving this week.
Daniel John Draskovic pleaded guilty in the Griffith Local Court on July 10, charged with actual offence - drive with middle range PCA.
The court was told Draskovic had been driving in the middle of the day and blew 0.127 at the Griffith Police Station after being arrested.
Around 2.20pm on May 18, police were patrolling the Griffith CBD as part of Operation Spoiler when they observed Draskovic attempting to put on his seat belt while turning right off Crossing Street onto Wakaden Street.
Officers stopped the 37-year-old in his Honda Accord and, after a check of his licence, subjected him to a road-side breath test which returned a positive result.
He was taken to the Griffith Police Station where he blew 0.127.
In addition to being charged with the offence, his licence was suspended and he was cautioned for not wearing a seat belt.
In court, solicitor David Davidge asked for his client to be given leniency, noting his strong work ethic and ties to the community.
"(He's) ashamed, knows it was the wrong thing to do," Mr Davidge said.
"He's a valued employee in a fabrication and stainless steel supply, valued in the sports community, hard-working."
Magistrate Trevor Khan questioned Draskovic's assertion to police on the day that he had only drunk two glasses of wine.
"Surely he must have had more than two glasses... it would have to be at 14 per cent (alcohol) to get that reading," he said.
He said there was no excuse for driving anywhere in the CBD after having had that much to drink.
"It was the middle of the day, you weren't wearing a seat belt... no one should be driving with a blood alcohol reading like that. It's a danger to yourself and others," Magistrate Khan said.
"You can walk most places fairly easily... the simple fact nowadays is if you drink, don't drive.
"This town is not that big and you're going to be walking for a bit longer now."
He noted Draskovic's driving record was 'not that flash.'
He was fined $1000 and disqualified for three months, after which he will need to have an interlock fitted for 12 months.
"It makes for an expensive Big Mac," Magistrate Khan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.