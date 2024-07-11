Council to lobby for reuse of old hospital buildings

Griffith City Council will be lobbying the state government and MLHD to preserve and find new use for the old hospital buildings following the general meeting on July 9.
A notice of motion from deputy mayor Anne Napoli urged council to look into repurposing the old buildings once the upcoming hospital is complete - with the old buildings currently scheduled to be demolished shortly after completion of the new development.
She pitched that the buildings could be used for cancer care accommodation, rehab units, end of life care or more.
"We've all been hearing the cries from the community, and we all know that with the development of the new hospital, it's crucial to consider the future use of the old hospital buildings," she said.
"Repurposing these buildings for critical services ... could provide significant benefits to the community."
Mayor Doug Curran emphasised that Griffith City Council doesn't hold the power to prevent the demolition, and can only lobby the state government - in a bid to temper expectations.
"Council has no ability to stop the demolition of those buildings ... Whilst I support this and we are in a housing crisis at the moment, it comes very late and I just want to make sure that we tether the expectation of this notice of motion with the fact that MLHD have very firm plans for those buildings and that site," he said.
Nearly every councillor present vocally backed the motion, noting the urgent need for more accommodation - whether it be for hospital patients or staff.
The motion was approved unanimously, and Griffith City Council will be beginning talks with Minister for Health Ryan Park and Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig, along with MLHD and Health Infrastructure to discuss potential plans for the old buildings.
