NSW Youth Advisory Council enlistment: advocate Shirine Nehme reflects

Griffith's Shirine Nehme is proof opportunities are in reach for our city's young people, with the 16-year-old recently taking part in an enlistment event for the NSW Youth Advisory Council.
A member of Griffith's Youth Advisory Group (YAG), Shirine was spurred on to apply by leader Ellie Andreazza and was elated when she was chosen to demonstrate her potential at NSW Parliament House in Sydney last week.
"Applying involved us speaking about what we do in our community and an issue we are passionate about," Shirine said.
"We had the option of writing an essay or submitting a video, of which I chose the latter.
"My topic was the Centrelink youth allowance scheme and barriers young people face in obtaining it, especially in regional and rural areas," she said.
"This is particularly pertinent for those wanting to go to university because the age of independence is deemed at 22 to obtain youth allowance, or you have to have been working for a certain amount of time.
"Majority of people are under 22 when they look to go to uni so it often means they are having to do a gap year or two."
Shirine was flown to Sydney and provided accommodation for a night before taking part in the program the following day.
She said the experience was inspiring.
"We met past members who spoke of their experiences serving on the council and then had to give a thesis about our opinions on a certain topic.
"Ours was on the raising of the social media age limit.
"I spoke about the importance of improving mental health as raising the age bracket isn't going to prevent those issues cropping up."
With a decision as to whether she'll be selected anticipated to be made in October, regardless, she is grateful to have been able to take part in the program.
"It was great to have that platform and meet so many interesting people with amazing ideas. They were all worthy candidates," Shirine said.
"Being part of something like that makes you feel you're heard and that we are making steps to address issues in society."
The Marian Catholic College student is an advocate for a variety causes close to her heart, including men's mental health and healthcare for women.
"I do a lot of public speaking and have done some competitions in the past, including for the Plain Speaking Award of which I made it to the semi-finals," Shirine said.
"I've spoken about men's mental health - particularly that of farmers and Indigenous people - and the treatment of women during labour in regional areas, especially regarding healthcare, lack of staffing, and lack of resources during pregnancy."
When YAG first started in Griffith, she was thrilled to know she could be an advocate for young people in her home city.
"I thought it was something especially well-needed in Griffith," Shirine said.
"It's great to have a local platform to discuss issues like the lack of education resources at schools in Griffith.
"I've noticed most schools are struggling to obtain teachers and from personal experience I've had some classes that didn't have a teacher.
"As a result, we mostly had to guide ourselves through those subjects.
"It's something that needs to be addressed on a political level; schools can only do so much."
She has no doubt YAG will grow.
"I've heard plenty of supportive feedback, especially that there are so many ways for young people to now engage with the community and feel represented," Shirine said.
The group will be holding a 'Paint in the Park' event next Thursday July 18.
Details can be found on the Connectyouth2680 Facebook page.
