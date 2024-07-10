Squad rotation rolls on for Yoogali SC as they gain one and lose on to suspension

Another weekend of an everchanging squad for Yoogali SC as they head away to Queanbeyan to take on the Monaro Panthers on Saturday.
While they will regain talisman Darren Bailey from suspension, they will lose the services of Joey Preece, who is suspended after picking up a red card in last weekend's defeat to Tuggeranong United.
This weekend, we will see the side take on a Panthers team that is fighting for a top four place, sitting just two points behind O'Connor. They will be looking to avoid slipping up against the winless Yoogali SC outfit.
The Griffith club is still rooted to the bottom of the table, searching for its first points of the season, but it is still not without hope of avoiding the drop, with Canberra Olympic just six points ahead of it.
They will know that time is running out to make an impression, and they can take some solace from the fact they pushed Monaro in their clash earlier in the season when they fell to two late goals.
