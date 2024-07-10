Yenda hoping to celebrate centenary in style against local rivals

The weekend that Yenda has been waiting all season for has finally arrived as they look to celebrate 100 years of rugby league in style at Wade Park.
The Blueheelers will play host to the Black and Whites, which will form a crucial part of the centenary weekend.
Coach James Dole said his side has been looking forward to this clash since the draw was released.
"It's a huge occasion this weekend, one that we have circled in the calendar for a while and one we have been talking about," he said.
"Everyone is really excited and ready to get into it. Black and Whites are coming off an upset loss to Hay and then the bye last week, so they will have fire in the belly. They always seem to find a way to get up for games against us, and I have no doubts it will be the same this weekend."
With the closeness of the table, the two rivals are separated by just one point heading into the weekend.
"It's awesome to see a competition so tight. I can't remember the last time it has been this competitive in the competition in the last 10 or so years," he said.
"Everyone is sort of on notice at the moment, but we are back up where we want to be at the top of the ladder. Moving forward, we are just looking to secure that minor premiership spot."
It will also be a special weekend for the Dole family with James' brother, Daniel, playing a one-off game for the Blueheelers, which will also double as his retirement game.
Plans were to have the brothers play alongside each other, but the Yenda coach decided to withdraw his name from the team and just coach the game.
"It will be awesome to be able to coach the younger brother," he said.
"He is focusing on this being his retirement game, and he has never had the chance to play a first-grade game at Wade Park before, so it's going to be pretty special for him to be able to run out in front of the family."
Daniel will add strength to an already strong forward pack, which adds to what Dole feels will be his strongest side of the season.
"We have always seemed to have a couple out in key positions, but we have timed it really well to have our best side available this weekend," he said.
"The best team we have named all year in our biggest game of the year, we have no excuses."
