Stunning portraits of Indigenous elders unveiled

19 gorgeous portraits of Indigenous elders were unveiled today, creating a beautiful tapestry of Wiradjuri culture and providing a snapshot of the time for future Wiradjuri people to learn from and reflect on.
The Chronic Care team at the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service took charge of the project, with worker and photographer Erin Gullifer capturing the elders on film and producing the ultimate finished pictures.
Families, friends and workers at the GAMS gathered at the Southside Leagues Club for a morning tea and the grand unveiling of the 19 portraits - depicting Wiradjuri elders with their personal cultural artifacts.
Each photo shows the elder in their best possible light, and the final portraits were chosen by the subjects from a range of options.
The pictures were arranged as a group for the unveiling, but will be going back to the individuals to keep.
Aunty Gloria Goolagong loved her portrait, and said she hoped they could be put on display as a group one day.
"It's all beautiful, they all have that look from back in time," she said.
"I think some should end up on display, maybe ... It was a beautiful idea, we should have done this years ago."
She added that it was potentially something they could revisit every few years, updating the collection with future elders as they come.
Ms Goolagong said she hoped that future viewers would 'see the natural' in the portraits, while another Aunty Lynette Kilby hoped that they would see the strength of the individuals and the culture.
"I hope they see the strength of us. I especially like that all the men have got their warrior paint on," she said.
"To me, it shows the strength in each and every one of us. I just hope the younger kids see them and take strength in what they see and what the people in these pictures have achieved."
