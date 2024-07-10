Blacks hoping to continue their progress when they travel to take on leaders

In what has been a difficult season for the Griffith Blacks, the goal for the final three weeks will be to continue to show the improvement they have in recent weeks.
It won't be an easy start to the end of their season run as they make the trip to Conolly Rugby Park to take on the ladder leaders Wagga City.
"We just want to continue to build on the platform we have been building at the moment," Griffith coach Mitch White said.
"City are a physical and well-drilled side. We just want to match their physicality and continue to play smart as we have been in the past couple of weeks.
"We have been seeing some really big improvements there."
The gameplay against the undefeated side will be a simple one from White.
"I just want the boys playing smart footy," he said.
"I want to see the boys getting on the front foot in defence and taking the game on in attack.
"It has been a bit of a weakness for us. We have been able to maintain the footy, but we haven't been able to get that punch through the line."
The Blacks come into the clash having had last weekend off with a general bye for the entire Southern Inland competition, and White feels his side are in a position.
"We were pretty refreshed and had a really good turnout to training yesterday, and everyone is itching to get into footy again," he said.
"We have three grades travelling over, so numbers are looking pretty good."
It will be a rare weekend with all three of the men's sides in action, with the third-grade side playing just their sixth game of the season this weekend against the Boiled Lollies.
"It's good to have those guys in thirds getting some more footy in I think they have only played four or five games this season," he said.
While the hopes of finals are gone for the first and second graders, the third graders are guaranteed a birth in the four-team competition, so they will look to hit their straps in their last game before finals get underway on August 3.
The women's side will also return to action this weekend as they look to continue their imposing season, which has still seen them yet to drop a game in 2024.
Taking on a City side that is on the fringe of finals, they will be looking to replicate their performance from round two, which saw them take a 58-5 win.
The action will get underway early, with the third graders kicking off at 11am followed by second grade at 12.15pm.
The women will be next up at 1.40pm with the first grade game to kick off at around 3.15pm.
