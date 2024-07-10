The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blacks hoping to continue their progress when they travel to take on leaders

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
July 10 2024 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In what has been a difficult season for the Griffith Blacks, the goal for the final three weeks will be to continue to show the improvement they have in recent weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.