NSW firefighters, personnel in Griffith for Incident Management Exercise

RFS teams and volunteers from around the state have commenced a three day incident exercise at the MIA RFS headquarters.
The simulated endeavor, known as an incident management exercise (IME) aims to assess candidates in functional roles during the management of a hypothetical, escalating bush fire scenario.
It's the first time in two years Griffith has been chosen as the location for the bi-annual exercises, with those from as far as Brewarrina and Sydney taking part.
In addition volunteers from Temora/Bland, Riverina, and Southern Border also came together to hone their skills and knowledge for the exercise.
The event is designed to develop and maintain the incident management skills of personnel, gathering evidence towards the assessment of incident management as well as pick up other qualifications.
The MIA RFS headquarters is positively bustling for the three day event, with an array of divisions set up to respond to the hypothetical situation.
Participants are allocated roles to carry out in real time and test their preparedness.
They are incident controller, deputy incident controller, public information officer, intelligence officer, planning officer, operations officer, logistics officer and bush fire impact assessment teams.
An incident management team is allocated the duty of delivering activation call-outs while logistics supports the needs of firefighters such as providing equipment, supplies, accommodation and more.
The heart of the action is the main operations room which in itself is dissected into several hubs.
Planning looks after the incident itself and sees those taking part carry out rotating 12-hour shifts.
The operations public liaison area monitors and acts on the current status of the fire, relaying critical information and advice to the community, what the community should be doing, what they should be prepared for and warning levels.
The incident control aerial location - lead by an incident controller and a deputy - decides what strategies will be implemented to bring the incident to a resolution.
The hypothetical incident teams are responding to in this IME is a fire situation in the vicinity of Rankins Springs.
Day one of the exercise saw the birth of the 'made-up' blaze which makes its way through farmland before being contained as a result of the coordinated efforts of participants.
The second and third day will see the fire jumps the containment line and threaten the township, with those at the headquarters tasked with responding to bring the fire under control, protect the community and save lives.
A part of this includes actively and accurately providing information and advice via media coverage.
Chief superintendent Nick Medianik said these exercises are vital in equipping participants with the knowledge on how to respond and work as a time in the advent of a real-life emergency.
"These exercises are our bread and butter; not only as an organisation but also individually," superintendent Medianik said.
"It tests the preparedness and readiness of those from around NSW.
"There's much preparation that goes into this involving creating scenarios that mimic real-life and building a library of 'what-if' situations that can be put into practice.
"Each time we do an Incident Management Exercise we pick different areas around the state to heighten realism and vary terrain," he said.
MIA District Manager Superintendent Scott Connor said it was a particularly important exercise for preparation leading up to the fire season.
"It has been a great opportunity to test and evaluate the incident control centre including layout, equipment and systems prior to the upcoming fire season," he said.
