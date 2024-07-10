Crucial period arrives as Swans enter final six weeks of regular season

A six-week period that will determine the Griffith Swans' fate will get underway this weekend when they play host to the GGGM Lions at Exies Oval.
The Swans head into the weekend four points behind the fifth-placed Turvey Park, who they will face next weekend, and coach Greg Dreyer knows his side have their fate in their own hands,
"We have to win the games we won in the first round but also pick up a couple extra, and we should be right," he said.
"The positive is that if we win the games, we are still in finals, so it is in our hands. We don't have to rely on other teams winning or losing, our performances will get us there.
"Six weeks left and the negative is that we have to travel away to play teams that we are fighting around us regardless we have to be able to win on the road.
"We have put ourselves in this situation, so it's about putting our heads down and being consistent with everything that we do."
In another positive for the side, the bye came at the right time for the club as they will enter the weekend at near full strength with just Tom Trevaskis on the sideline through injury.
"Everyone should be back on deck, Tom is still out but will be back at training on Thursday," he said.
"Jack (Rowston) and Henry (Delves) were a bit sore so the bye probably came at the right time in that regard. We have no excuses with basically everyone back on deck."
This weekend's clash with the Lions will present the Swans with quite possibly their toughest test of the season so far.
While the Swans stayed close to the Ganmain side back in round three, when they fell to a 26-defeat in round six, the Lions have been on a run since that point.
They come into the game off the back of a 118-point win over the Wagga Tigers, which followed big wins over Tuvery Park and Narrandera.
"They are a very good team, and they haven't lost for a reason," he said.
"It's a huge challenge to see how we go and where we sit. We played them in round six, and a lot has happened since then, so it will be a good test."
The Swans quest to become the first to knock off GGGM will get underway at 2.10pm on Saturday.
