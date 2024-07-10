'It's a good comp': New Tigers coach excited for return to Riverina League

New Wagga Tigers coach Adrian Pavese is looking forward to returning to his home league next season after spending the last seven years in Canberra.
A Griffith local, Pavese came home in 2016-17 to coach the Swans before returning to AFL Canberra club Queanbeyan.
His appointment as Tigers coach for 2025-26 will see him return to the Riverina League and Pavese said he was looking forward to coaching again in the competition.
"It's a good comp and it keeps getting better," Pavese said.
"Growing up in Griffith it's something that's always been the pinnacle of coaching at the highest level in the Riverina League.
"Having been away now for a while, to get the chance to come back is pretty good."
Pavese's upcoming tenure at the Tigers will add to an impressive resume which includes stints in the Ovens & Murray League and as an assistant coach at AFLW level.
He said he was excited about being given the opportunity to take the reins at Robertson Oval.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to coach a club like Wagga Tigers," he said.
"Having grown up in Griffith, Wagga was always a big rival.
"It'll be interesting to now be on the other foot."
Pavese will come up against the Swans at least four times over the next couple of seasons and he said he was looking forward to a bit of nostalgia when going up against Griffith.
"The Swans are my home," he said.
"I've always got a soft spot and I was so privileged to coach them for a couple of years.
"I think that was about seven or eight years ago now so times flies.
"But there won't be any sort of rivalry, it'll be a nice nostalgic sort of thing.
"My job's now with Wagga and I've got a job to do."
Pavese will lead the club through the next stage of their rebuild and he said he was looking forward to continuing the work put in by outgoing coach Murray Stephenson.
"I think Muz has done a fantastic job," he said.
"He's been able to blood a lot of young blokes through injury and unavailability and things like that.
"I get the team at the right time and hopefully we can drag a few of our locals back.
"I think there is about 10 or 12 playing at other clubs, so if we can get a few of those guys back and build some experience around the younger players, who knows where we can be."
