Murrumbidgee Mavs split double header weekend on long road trip to coast

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks' playoff hopes remain in tact after splitting a tough road trip double in Port Macquarie on July 6 and 7.
The Mavs entered the central round with the knowledge that two wins would lift them into the Waratah State League top four.
Their pursuit of post-season action started well on Saturday night, with a commanding 20-point victory over the Tamworth Thunderbolts.
A tight opening to the match had Murrumbidgee take a one-point lead to quarter-time.
However, a second-quarter onslaught from the Mavs had the lead balloon out to 15 points at the major break.
The lead stretched to as many as 24 in the second-half before the final scoreline read a 73-53 victory for the Mavs.
Captain Lesa Matthews (16 points, nine rebounds and two assists) was vital for the Mavericks in the decisive second quarter, while Maddy Routley (22 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks) and Amelia Irvin (13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks) were again key contributors for Murrumbidgee.
The second game of the weekend had the Mavericks come out firing against the Lismore Storm to lead 16-8 early in the second-quarter, but a poor shooting percentage of just over 20 per cent proved to be the Mavs undoing, falling to the Storm 61-41.
Emmerson Waide (nine points, six assists, three steals and four blocks) was the standout contributor for the Mavs in the defeat.
Amelia Irvin (eight points, eight rebounds, six steals and two assists) and Maddy Routley (eight points, six rebounds, four steals), who was restricted to just 50 per cent court time due to injury, also battled strongly for Murrumbidgee.
The Mavs next challenge is a trip to the nation's capital on Sunday, July 14 to take on the ladder-leading Canberra Nationals at the Australian Institute of Sport.
This will be a game in which the Mavericks will welcome back Georgia McCormack and Maddy Kennedy for the difficult road assignment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.