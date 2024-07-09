Earthworks prompted north Griffith gas leak, homes evacuated on Marcus Street

A number of homes were evacuated in north Griffith last week due to a gas leak.
Firefighters attended the scene on Marcus Street around 3.27 pm on Thursday July 4 following reports of the natural gas leak.
It's understood it was accidentally caused by workers using a concrete saw while carrying out earthworks.
The gas authority attended however initial attempts to correct the problem proved unsuccessful and firefighters were tasked with installing fire protection and dispelling the gas with water to reduce risks of a flammable atmosphere.
As a result, residents from a number of homes were evacuated by police as a safety precaution while prompt work to resolve the problem continued.
"Because it created a potentially flammable situation, a number of houses in the area were evacuated as crews carried out efforts," a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
"It's not very often these kinds of situations come up."
The road was blocked off temporarily while gas response crews quickly worked to dig up the line to stop the leak which occurred just after 5pm.
With the issue resolved, residents were then able to return to their homes safely.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.