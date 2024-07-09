Op shops thriving during cost of living crunch

It's a difficult time to be in retail, as stores contend against the cost of living crunch and consumers pull back on spending - particularly on luxuries.
But one type of store is doing well as prices rise, with more now turning to op shops and second-hand stores for their shopping needs.
A volunteer at Vinnies Griffith said that they were seeing more and more come in seeking help - with the cost crisis taking its toll on everyone. On the retail side of things, the store was still active but mostly saw their regulars.
"Overall, we're doing pretty well. We have quiet days and busy days. This morning, we had lots of people in," they said.
"The need for help is rising, and the people coming in are more of a broad spectrum than before."
They added that donations had been quiet lately, though wasn't concerned that it would be a problem in the future.
"It gets busier at certain times of the year. At the moment, it's quiet and we're a little bit slower on the donations but that'll turn around," they said.
At St Alban's second-hand store, things are similar. Father Thomas Leslie said that it had been a significant change, but they had plenty of donations to keep people supplied.
"The op shop is experiencing a significant upturn in sales, people are starting to rely on second-hand items a lot more than they were," he said.
"It's nice that we're meeting a need in the community. We have had an absolute deluge of donations - we strongly encourage people to support all the op shops in town. Spread the love."
