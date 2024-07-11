'My life has always been filled with music': Star shares her passion

Every fortnight, The Area News and the Griffith Musicians Club shines a spotlight on a talented star.
This time around it's Isabelle Madden's turn.
Instrument/s played: Vocals, guitar, and enough piano to get by.
I'm typically a solo performer, but this year I have had the opportunity to play alongside members of Analog Trick and Cherry Bomb for the 2024 Muso's Club Ball.
This has been a very exciting opportunity and I am looking forward to performing on stage at the Woodside Hall in August.
Outside of this it's usually just me, my guitar, and my stomp box.
My parents have always filled our lives with music.
Whether we were going on a road trip to the coast, going camping, or just cleaning the house there was always a CD playing. It wasn't until I was about eight or nine years-old that I realised I could actually make a half-decent noise.
A teacher at my primary school asked for volunteers for the school's church choir and from then on it was a bit of an obsession.
When the school announced a talent quest later that year I was determined to perform, much to the terror of my mother.
At that point, nobody really knew that I could sing or that I was interested in building that skill.
That same teacher who ran the choir, Mrs Harvey, helped me learn a cover of The Special Two by Missy Higgins, and the rest is history.
My parents connected me with some amazing singing and performance teachers, got me my first guitar at 12 and then by the time I was 16 I was playing gigs.
My biggest inspirations are incredible female singer-songwriters like Regina Spektor, Maggie Rogers, Katie Herzig, Hannah Joy, Stella Donnely, and Tori Amos.
These women inspire not only how I perform, but also how I write and express my own life through my music. I feel like their approach to their music has given me the permission and confidence to also be completely genuine and vulnerable in my own music.
Growing up and playing gigs in a small town I really had to learn how to play a wide variety of music to accommodate a very varied audience.
I think my favourite style to perform is probably more indie-rock covers though.
I really love taking songs and spinning them into my own style or completely turning them on their heads.
I love it when you can hear a song that you know well played in an unexpected way.
This is probably the hardest question to answer, because there have been a lot of bands on my rotation in the last couple of months.
I have been listening to a lot of great Australian artists like Matt Corby, Gang of Youths, and Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird.
There have also been some great international artists on my playlists like Chappell Roan, Greta Van Fleet and Sam Fender.
I really enjoy uncovering new bands and artists, so I'm always listening to something different.
My favourite gig was actually one I played back in high school with my year 12 music class.
We were all looking for external performance opportunities and decided to reach out to the pre-schools to see if they would be open to having us come in and play for the children.
We learned a set of children's songs, dressed in our brightest clothes, and put on a little concert just for them.
I had been playing pub gigs and private functions for a couple of years by then, but nothing ever matched the excitement in that room.
I remember having so much fun, and feeling so incredibly fulfilled by the time that gig ended.
The kids were completely over the moon, and we were able to create a gig where the primary motive was just being creative and spreading some joy.
That gig really set the standard for me of what it should feel like to play live music.
The music scene in Griffith is unlike anything else I have experienced.
Back in my hometown there were only a handful of people playing live gigs, and there weren't many opportunities being handed out so things could be quite competitive.
When I moved to Wollongong for uni I actually gave up on gigging all together.
That was instrumental in getting me back into performing and booking gigs. I have found the music scene in Griffith to be very supportive, diverse, and passionate.
I have really enjoyed becoming a part of this music scene and getting to know so many incredible musicians along the way.
