Why alarm bells were ringing at sports grounds in the MIA

"The numbers don't lie".
That is the message from popular sports broadcaster and commentator Andy Paschalidis, who was in the region recently as part of the Heartbeat of Football program.
As well as being passionate about sport, Mr Paschalidis is also working hard to ensure men and women look after themselves, particularly when it comes to their heart health.
Mr Paschalidis founded the Heartbeat of Football not-for-profit after witnessing his Forest Rangers FC teammate Matt Richardson die from a cardiac arrest playing over 35s football.
Two days later his good friend, Peter Katholos (former Socceroos player) witnessed his Belmore Hercules teammate die the same way.
Since then he has made it his mission to impart knowledge, ensure sporting clubs are equipped with items such as defibrillators and create awareness of one of Australia's largest killers for both men and women - heart disease.
As part of his, Mr Paschalidis was in Leeton, Wagga and Hanwood recently as part of his work and the program.
His team of qualified health staff were on hand at games between Leeton-Whitton and the Griffith Swans, as well as Leeton United and Hanwood FC conducting health checks.
These simple, quick and free tests checked blood pressure, basic cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
"At the Leeton Showground ... 80 per cent of those tested had an issue for either high blood sugar, high cholesterol or high blood pressure levels," Mr Paschalidis said.
"You can safely say many of those checked do have an issue to look into.
"In metro areas where we run this program, the average is around 59 to 60 per cent, but in rural areas as we can see that average is a lot higher.
"I'm not a medical expert, but what it is telling me is people are under more pressure in rural and regional NSW, they aren't looking after their health.
"Their priority is mortgage repayments, putting food on the stable, meeting all their financial requirements and trying to survive.
"So, health becomes not a big priority.
"Pre-COVID it probably was more so. It is an alarm bell."
Those who had the tests during the program's visit were given the steps to take now to follow up with their doctor.
Mr Paschalidis wants to make sure those at these games and those across all rural communities take their heart health seriously.
He said one death was too many, especially where preventable.
Heartbeat of Football is focused on reducing the number of cardiac events through proactive testing and the promotion of defibrillators at sporting grounds across Australia.
Its goal is zero heart-related deaths at football grounds in Australia.
