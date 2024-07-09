$10.6M to make trial a hospital standard: Griffith health worker celebrates

Griffith Base Hospital's Sarah Grant has welcomed the state government's decision to establish patient experience officers (PEO) across all NSW hospitals.
The hospital was one of 16 to trial PEO's when the position was established to aid emergency departments with high demand during the pandemic.
Now it looks like her position, one which she says she has grown to adore since her appointment, has been validated as an integral part of the health system following the announcement of $10.6 million.
She says it's reassuring to know PEO's will now be rolled out across NSW.
"I was ecstatic when I heard," she said.
"The role is not only fantastic for patients but it also allows opportunities for staff engagement.
"It's reassuring to know the hard work thus far is paying off because every day at work is a joy.
"I gain great feedback from patients and it seems every day there is something amazing to marvel at, including having conversations and ensuring patients are seen, heard and understood through what can at times be a complex journey."
Patient experience officers are the first point of contact when patients arrive in an emergency department and are essentially appointed to relieve pressure on clinicians.
Their aim is to improve patient well-being and provide support to carers and their families to reduce stress and anxiety, as well as providing advice and information on emergency department processes and waiting times.
A recent Evaluation of the NSW Health Emergency Department Patient Experience Officer report found more than 85 per cent of respondents highly rated PEO's for patient communication in the waiting room [89.7 per cent] and managing stress/anxiety [81.6 per cent].
"Putting people at ease can be anything from relaying information to providing blankets; anything patients might require so no one who comes in feels unsupported," Ms Grant said.
She says hopes to see the position extended a step further when the new hospital is completed.
"I'm full time five days per week but I would love to see this position expand to seven days, with someone brought on to work weekends as well as well as in other parts of the hospital," she said.
"I love being able to make a difference, form connections and helping people navigate the system.
"We all need health care at some stage in our lives and I love that I'm able to provide guidance.
"I believe the health system has realised just how much of a difference this position has made, including in the community as I also work with organisations like the Red Cross Trauma Teddies," she said.
With the completion of the Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment just months away, Ms Grant is also looking forward to being a key part of delivering a new standard of care in the city.
"I'm very excited for the new hospital and very much looking forward to seeing how it expands," she said.
"It's going to be a wonderful asset for the community."
