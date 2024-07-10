'Chanty' honoured as a saviour of MIA water

John Chant is being remembered as a saviour of MIA water and a local hero by former colleagues at Murrumbidgee Irrigation.
Mr Chant passed away at Griffith Base Hospital on June 28 at the age of 77.
He worked in the MIA's water industry for over 60 years, from the Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission as a junior clerk to the Water Resources Commission and eventually Murrumbidgee Irrigation.
He was also known for lobbying politicians in Canberra to ensure the MIA got a good deal as water resource management went private in the 1990s, cementing his role as chief executive of MI.
Former managing director of Murrumbidgee Irrigation and friend to Mr Chant Brett Tucker said that it the entire MIA owed a 'debt of gratitude' to Mr Chant.
"History has a habit of overlooking quietly influential people. Ironically, those that fit this category would have probably wanted it this way, but I can't let this important moment in the history of the MIA pass without acknowledging the debt of gratitude we owe to John," he wrote.
"John was not interested in occupying a spot on the podium; he will not feature often in historical accounts of the region; but his influence on the shape and success of this community is without question."
In addition to his professional standing and influence, Mr Tucker said that one of Mr Chant's best qualities was his community spirit and passion for the area he lived in and the people he worked alongside.
"In the end, the light on the hill for John was simple - he cared about his community. To this end he was unashamedly parochial. He wasn't averse to the newly-privatised business making money, so long as the money remained here for reinvestment towards a stronger community."
Even through drought, when things were at their worst, John Chant's advice and wisdom helped navigate MI through the tempest.
"John was a friend, colleague and mentor whose calm and considered advice helped me navigate my tenure as CEO of Murrumbidgee Irrigation ... Through the worst of the millennium drought, it seemed that difficult decisions were confronting us daily," Mr Tucker said.
"When I look back on the decisions we got right, almost always there was touch of "Chanty" in them. For that support I will be eternally grateful."
