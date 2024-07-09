The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Two new milestone holders after latest round of Surfers competition

By Ron Anson
July 9 2024 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week two Feral's reached significant milestones. Congratulations to Stewart Wood who clocked up 6000km of "Hill" running. Stew, as he is known, started his Feral journey in July 1993 and has the 6th highest accumulated kilometres of all the Feral's.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.