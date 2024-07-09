Two new milestone holders after latest round of Surfers competition

This week two Feral's reached significant milestones. Congratulations to Stewart Wood who clocked up 6000km of "Hill" running. Stew, as he is known, started his Feral journey in July 1993 and has the 6th highest accumulated kilometres of all the Feral's.
Congratulations also to Richard West on becoming a golden runner after achieving 3000km of "Hill" running, a journey that commenced in February 2011. Stew provided celebratory refreshments after the run and a thoughtful Richard will do the same next Saturday.
In the long course most runners were a tad quicker than last week. The standouts were Malcolm Blake and Adrian Baird who both shaved 5 minutes off last weeks' time. Moreno Chiappin made it back-to-back wins with a net time of 27 minutes 21 seconds.
Taking it easy last week on the short course in preparation for the "Half on the Hill", Digby Jones 29m13s and Connor Moore 31m13s switched to the long course finishing 2nd and 3rd respectively. Two seconds later Malcolm Blake was back, then a short wait until John Keenan returned.
Bronwyn Jones 34m10s was the first female back then in equal 7th was Maggie Croce and Brendon Sinclair. Our fastest Feral Aidan Fattore was 9th and Tony Gullo rounded out the top 10. Sharon Careri in 28th place was the fastest female.
Our milestone boys Richard finished 24th and Stewart took things easy arriving to an ovation at 35th. After the run John Keenan, the previous holder of the golden shield, handed it on to Richard.
Walkers Val Centofanti, and Judith Cimador (1h:13m:44s ) had a bit of a spring in their steps this week, being 10 minutes quicker on the 6km track. Were they hanging out for the warmth of the fire drum or did they not want to return to an empty eskie?
We have not seen Edward Palmer for a while. He decided to make his mark posting a net time of 17m24s for 1st place. Taking a minute off last weeks' time Angus Pasin 19m08s was 2nd, then the fastest male Callum Vecchio 12m57s for 3rd place.
Harrison Palmer was a tad slower this week finishing 4th the first and fastest female Audrey Pasin (22m44s) was 5th. Walker Emma Munro was 2 minutes quicker this week as was Brian Bellicanta.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. We would love to welcome newcomers whether they be sprinters, joggers or walkers. We are not a club where you race against others, the challenge is with yourself.
