Hidden treasures to be found at St Alban's

There's nothing quite like a preloved book, and plenty will be on offer at St Alban's cathedral's annual second-hand book sale on July 13.
For one day only, the church hall will be filled to the brim with second-hand books donated by the community to raise funds for the church coffers.
There are sure to be plenty of secret treasures and golden nuggets to be found amongst the books, with one person donating a book that dates back to at least 1882 and at least one suitcase full of gorgeous leather-bound volumes.
Father Thomas Leslie said that they were pleased to help share the joy of reading with the community and help clear some shelves.
"It's always nice to think that we're helping to re-home some preloved books. Lots of people love them, lots of people have excess books on their shelves and we don't really have room in the op shop to have books, so it's a good way of ensuring that something continues to find use," he said.
"For the last few years, we've had the hall absolutely full of second hand books. There's been a positive response and it should be a nice showing again - I admit we're hoping it's not quite as big as the last few."
The two big genres available are crime thrillers and romance novels, but Father Leslie said there would be a range of options for all sorts of readers.
He said he was particularly partial to a murder mystery, whether classics like Agatha Christie or the more modern Sulari Gentill whodunits.
"There's some really nice books coming in. A good assortment of different reading styles - I've seen a few murder mystery books I wouldn't mind taking away," he said.
Book, CD and DVD donations of saleable quality can be made on July 10, 11 and 12 between 3pm and 5pm at the church hall. Any excess books after the sale will be handed over to Browse Books.
