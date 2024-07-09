Extra time needed twice as first teams into ProTen Cup grand finals

A similar story in the men's finals, with the minor semi ending up a golden point thriller as well. Despite a sound beating last week in the same fixture, Ivanhoe started the better with an early long-range try to Lochyer Brennan. A try each to both teams had Ivanhoe still leading 8-6 at halftime, and more trading tries in the second half had the Roosters still ahead 20-18 with only minutes left.

