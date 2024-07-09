The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A tireless inspiration': Advocate nominated for humanitarian award

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 9 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith's very own Fred Hollows advocate and volunteer Beryl Paul has been recognised with a humanitarian award nomination.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.