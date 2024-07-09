'A tireless inspiration': Advocate nominated for humanitarian award

Griffith's very own Fred Hollows advocate and volunteer Beryl Paul has been recognised with a humanitarian award nomination.
Mrs Paul, who was also a nominee for Griffith's 2024 Citizen of the Year, said she was surprised and overjoyed when she received the news last week.
According to the charity, Mrs Paul has now raised $25000 for The Foundation through the sale of her knitting and craft-work over the past three decades.
In what began with a chance meeting with Mr Hollows himself, Mrs Paul has become a regular stall holder at various markets and other opportunities where her cause can be shared.
"In my eyes it's not about what I'm doing but what so many volunteers are doing as a whole," she said.
"My contribution is an addition in the bucket, but it takes a combination of effort to see that bucket filled."
"As soon as I got the call from the foundation I knew right away who had nominated me," Mrs Paul said.
She was referring to her friend and fellow volunteer Judy Best.
Mrs Best encapsulated Mrs Paul's unique dedication to doing her part to help restore eye-sight in both first and third world communities.
"(She is) a tireless, inspiring advocate who wholeheartedly supports the sight restoring work The Fred Hollows Foundation provides," Ms Best said.
"She is a very deserving nominee."
Recently Mrs Paul was featured in the Fred Hollows foundation bi-annual magazine.
"I was fairly surprised by that as well," she said.
"I remember flicking through it and thinking, 'was that someone familiar I saw back there?'
"I went back and was surprised to see my picture featured on the inside cover," she laughed.
"Coincidentally it happened to be placed above a fellow nominee."
Her husband Richard described his elation of her nomination.
"She's a busy, quiet and unassuming lady who has many friends that think highly of her," he said.
"I'm extremely proud of her."
The Fred Awards celebrate everyday humanitarians across Australia who embody kindness, compassion, and integrity.
A judging panel led by founding director Gabi Hollows will shortlist a group of finalists who will be put to a public vote.
Thereafter the Foundation will name the 2024 Fred Hollows Humanitarian.
"We've been blown away by the calibre of nominees we've received since the Fred Awards first launched in 2021," Ms Hollows said.
"The awards help celebrate the humanitarian spirit of everyday Australians - something Fred had great faith in.
"These people go out of their way to create a better world and we would love to see even more people nominated this year."
Suzie Ratcliffe from Victoria was named the 2023 Fred Hollows Humanitarian of the Year at a prestigious ceremony held at Government House, Sydney.
It was hosted by Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of NSW, and Mr. Dennis Wilson, who are joint patrons of The Foundation.
Nominations for the Fred Awards, held in honour of what would have been his 95th birthday, close July 21 and can be made by visiting https://www.hollows.org/au/fredawards
Meanwhile, Mrs Paul's efforts are continuing with a stall at several markets, the first this Saturday at the Multicultural Markets in Kooyoo Plaza and the Saturday after, July 20, in Griffith Central.
