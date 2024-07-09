All but one Hanwood player scores in Leonard Cup rout against CSU

It was one of the most one-sided games in recent history in the Leonard Cup as Hanwood was able to assert their dominance with a resounding win over CSU.
The match between the two sides at the start of the season lasted just 20 minutes after CSU fell below the number of players required for a match, and Hanwood looked to make up for lost time in the return fixture.
All but one player scored for the visitors as they were able to come away with a nice goal difference, boosting 19-0 victory.
Meanwhile, it was a second straight defeat for cross-town rivals Yoogali FC when they took on Henwood Park.
It was a fast start for the Wagga side as Rocio Vasquez opened the scoring after five minutes while Brooke Gayler added a second inside a quarter of an hour.
Amelia Walker made it 3-0 for Henwood Park before the break, and while Emma Fattore was able to pull a goal back with 12 minutes left, Henwood Park held on for a 3-1 win.
Both sides have the bye this weekend, the first of two in a row for Hanwood.
