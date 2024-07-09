Group 9 dominate but there are no dropped heads at Group 20 after exhibition

Group Nine has asserted their dominance once again over Group Twenty with a hounding at Equex Centre.
The first under 17s representative tackle teams for each Group took to the field ahead of the Canberra Raiders game against Newcastle Knights trial game.
Group Nine game out firing early, putting their first score on the board within the first five minutes.
Wagga Brothers' Evie Perry was the star of the show, crossing the line three times throughout the match while Emily Edson was strong with her boot.
Crossing once herself, she was a force in attack while Kewa Kahuroa was strong running in both directions.
Breaking her defenders tackles with ease, she tackled well and a full-game effort was rewarded with a breakaway try.
Tarah Bouffler, Star Slater, and Anabelle Willis all earned themselves four points too.
Perry said the opportunity to play on the field before the NRLW trial was fantastic.
"It was so good, all the girls were amazing, it's such a good group everyone accepts everyone for who they are," Perry said.
"There are so many good players and we got to learn a lot as well.
"We're definitely developing to get so much better in the future."
Willis said giving the players the opportunity to play before the NRLW teams took the field was an important one.
Giving them a platform to be seen will help keep them in the game.
"It's all positive," Willis said.
"Female tackle in the regions is getting bigger and bigger each year and that's only a positive thing for the girls and for the younger girls that are coming through the ranks and getting the opportunity to play tackle football."
Willis said the efforts he saw on field were a great reflection of the depth of talent the region has.
Ensuring they're not left behind by promoting the tackle game and encouraging girls to stay in it will be key moving forward.
"There's a lot of pathway programs in the metro areas but not a lot around here at the moment," he said.
"Group Nine is fledgling, not only in the juniors but now in the seniors, they've got a nine-a-side competition which is only getting better so we're in a good space at the moment."
Despite the big scoreline, Willis commended Group 20's efforts and emphasised the importance of getting the side on the field in the first place.
Coach Craig Toole said his side had a ball on the field.
Proud of their efforts he said they knew there was a tough task ahead of them but there was never a head dropped.
"The thing I love about women's football is that the girls are always keen," Toole said.
"They're always keen to play, they've turned up here, they probably know they're going to have a hard time and it's not going to look good on the scoreboard, but they're here to play and they want to have another game later.
"That's what it's all about."
With such a wide geographical area to cover, Toole said that combined teams are hugely important for the girls who want to play tackle league.
Acknowledging they might struggle to field full sides in all the towns the Group covers, giving them a play to conglomerate is the only way some of the players get onto a field.
He said many players are surprised one they start playing how many of their leaguetag skills transfer across.
"The girls that are involved can see that it's not that daunting," he said.
"A lot of girls play leaguetag but they don't realise tackle isn't that daunting a game, the skills they build in leaguetag can promote the game and it's a big part of it, it's a game you can play for your life.
"It's that thing, boys at three and four they're playing tackle against each other, girls don't, so there's just a little bit where they're unsure is this going to hurt me so it's just overcoming a few of those fears.
"Girls can do it, there's some great footballers coming up, it's just about giving them this opportunity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.