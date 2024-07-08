Are infrared saunas worth it?

Make sure you drink enough water. Infrared saunas get pretty hot, and they'll cause you to sweat. If you're not well hydrated, you could stand the chance of dehydrating, so it's best to stay hydrated

Choose an appropriate temperature for the sauna. Studies have shown that overexposure to infrared light can be harmful to your health and result in burns or other issues. So, be sure to set the temperature to something appropriate. Start somewhere close to 37°C. You can always increase the temperature later if need be

Length of time. For first-time users, start with 10 to 15 minutes. You can add time to each session until you reach the suggested time of 20 to 30 minutes. Saunas come with a timer, so make sure to set it. Youdon't want to stay in there too long and risk becoming dehydrated.

Clothing. How you dress is your choice. Some people wear bathing suits, while others prefer to go naked.

Find something to do, especially if you struggle to sit without something productive to do. Listen to a podcast, music, or an audiobook. This will help the time go by faster and make the session more enjoyable and relaxing

When the session is done, allow your body to cool down first. Don't hop in a steamy show immediately. Take a seat and wait for your body to return to its base temperature