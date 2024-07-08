Are infrared saunas worth it?

This is branded content.
Saunas have been around for almost 2000 years now, and in gyms or healthcare facilities, they're still happily used because of their beneficial effects on human health.
But, with time, we've discovered new and more innovative saunas, such as the infrared sauna. Now, it might sound pretty imitating to use an infrared sauna, especially if you're not entirely sure what infrared is and how it'll benefit you.
So, to clear things up, we've put together the basics of what an Infrared Sauna is and why you should consider using one.
The use of infrared light has been around since the 1800s. It's used in many ways, and we're actually more exposed to it than you might think. For instance, the sun gives off infrared radiation, which we're exposed to every day; it's just not as concentrated.
When you think of a sauna, you think of the hot, steamy room that causes you to sweat intensely, right? Well, an infrared sauna works differently.
In an infrared sauna, you'll be surrounded by infrared lamps that warm your body directly as you sit under them. The reason infrared light is so beneficial in saunas is because of how it penetrates your skin.
Ultraviolet light often burns are damages your tissue cells, while infrared light penetrates your tissue and actually promotes the regeneration of damaged cells. As a result, your body experiences benefits like better blood circulation, cardiovascular health, and a faster recovery.
While infrared technology is still developing and more benefits are being discovered, there is already a decent list of benefits that should encourage you to explore infrared saunas. Here are some of these benefits:
Want to dive a little deeper into the benefits of infrared saunas? You can find out more about their benefits here.
This day, you'll find infrared saunas at the spa, gym, club, doctor, or even at home if you have one. Usually, when you go to a facility that has an infrared sauna, the employees there will guide you on how to use it. But, in the event that they don't, here's how you should use one:
Usually, with any treatment, there will be a clause that says you can't eat or do certain activities before going in for treatment; using an infrared sauna is the same. Here's what you need to know before you go for your first treatment:
In addition to these factors, if you have any underlying health conditions like high blood pressure, a heart issue, or any mental issues, it would be best to discuss using an infrared sauna with your doctor first, just in case it has any adverse effects on your condition.
As we've said already, saunas have been used by people for over two centuries, so their benefits are pretty clear. However, infrared saunas are still relatively new, and their benefits show that they have a promising future ahead of them.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to speak with their GP and seek appropriate medical advice based on their personal circumstances.
