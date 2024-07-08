The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rain can't wash away NAIDOC spirit

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 9 2024 - 10:59am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's officially NAIDOC Week, and the celebrations began with a march down Banna Avenue and a gathering in Kooyoo Plaza for music and food.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.