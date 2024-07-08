Rain can't wash away NAIDOC spirit

It's officially NAIDOC Week, and the celebrations began with a march down Banna Avenue and a gathering in Kooyoo Plaza for music and food.
Despite the rain that threatened to put a damper on things, plenty came out to the plaza for a day of community spirit presented by the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service.
After the flag-raising at Griffith City Council chambers, attendees marched down Banna Avenue to Kooyoo Street plaza for the celebration that began with a smoking ceremony and the announcement of the Indigenous Youth Awards.
Wiradjuri artist Amy Kilby said that after several difficult years, including the tumultuous 'Voice to Parliament' vote that split the country in 2023, many were keen simply to enjoy the positivity and vibes of the event.
"Everybody's definitely in the spirit for NAIDOC this year, they're all showing up and representing and that's what the theme is really about this year," she said.
The theme for NAIDOC Week is 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud' and encourages Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander people to wear and share their cultural identity proudly among the entire community.
Ms Kilby said that she thought the community spirit was particularly strong this year, and was thrilled to see such a turnout despite the wet weather.
"I think it's just the overall sense of love and respect for our culture this year. The sense of community is a lot stronger."
The day featured plenty of arts and crafts, as well as a cultural display from Uncle Allan McKenzie Senior - while Lawrence 'Lollipop' Barlow performed some classic songs for the crowd while they mingled.
