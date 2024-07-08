Lucky escape for driver in Rankins Springs road accident

A narrow escape for a 38-year-old woman who avoided serious injury after colliding with a Road Train on Rankins Springs Road.
At 3.00pm on July 5, the 38-year-old was traveling on Rankins Springs Road in a Holden Captiva when just past Rifle Range Road, she crossed onto the wrong side of the road and hit a Kenworth truck traveling in the opposite direction.
The woman was trapped in the vehicle, but remained conscious and not seriously injured. Emergency services including the SES, Fire and Rescue and paramedics were on scene to rescue her from the car and she was taken to Griffith Base Hospital for a number of fractures.
Both vehicles are believed to be have been traveling under the speed limit, and police are still investigating the cause of the accident and whether alcohol was involved. The driver has had blood and urine samples taken for analysis.
Another lucky break and a timely reminder to check smoke alarms after a fire in Kookora Street was narrowly avoided.
At around 9.2pm on July 7, a home on Kookora Street nearly went up in smoke - but quick thinking and a working smoke alarm saved the day.
A candle was left burning on a table in an unoccupied room, after one occupant left the home for the evening and the other was in a bedroom with the door closed. The candle lit a nearby box containing tealight candles, which went up in flames.
A small fire started on the table, however the smoke alarms set off and alerted the occupant, who alerted emergency services and extinguished the flames themselves prior to NSW Fire and Rescue's arrival.
Police have said the incident was a good reminder for all to install working smoke alarms, noting that the incident could have been far worse if not for the smoke alarm alerting the occupant quickly.
