Roosters closing in on fifth position after taking fiery clash with Waratahs

The DPC Roosters have moved into equal fifth on the League Tag ladder after coming away with a 20-point win over Waratah Tigers at Darlington Point Sportsground.
The home side was able to make a strong start to the game as, after getting a repeat set close to the line, Madelyn King was able to get over from the dummy half.
It was two tries in the space of three minutes as another dart from dummy half saw the lead extended, this time through Ellen Frost, to make it 10-0 after eight minutes.
The Roosters were able to score another two tries before the break as Tamsin Hughes was able to run into a gap created by spreading the ball across the attacking line, while Orianah Tarr was able to break 60 metres to make it a 22-0 scoreline at halftime.
The game took a fiery turn, and after some push and shove, Waratahs lost Molly Townsing, who was sent off, while Ellen Frost and Tamsin Hughes were sin-binned for the Roosters.
With the sides playing 10 on nine, the Waratahs were able to get two quick tries through Jacinda Cadorin and Ruby O'Connor to give them a sniff of a comeback with a 14-point margin with nine minutes remaining.
King scored her second in the game while the Roosters were still down two players to help secure the two points, with a 28-8 victory.
The top two of the competition continue to be locked in the fight for the minor premiership after both Yenda and Leeton came away with victories.
The Yenda Blueheelers were able to put Yanco Wamoon to the sword with a 60-0 victory thanks to a double to Larissa Hyder and one each to Larnee McDonald and Jordan Payne.
Leeton remain hot on their tails, however, after they came away with a 36-20 win over TLU Sharks.
Jaida-Lee Lyons had a big day out for the Greens with three tries, while Haley Sloan, Mackenzie Lee, Jamie Taylor and Taylah Axtill scored a try each.
For the Sharks, Laura Hogan, Azaya Norris, Matilda Porquet and Madison Morris found their way over.
Finally after conceding the first try, West Wyalong came from behind to pick up a 30-6 win over Hay at Ron Crowe Oval. Ava Lemon scored her ninth try in two games, with four against the Magpies, to help the Mallee Chicks stay in the fight for third.
