Huge turn-out as Griffith NAIDOC Week celebrations get underway at council

A huge crowd gathered at the Griffith City Council chambers to officially kick-off NAIDOC Week celebrations on July 8.
Despite cold and wet conditions, over 70 came together to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and history, with dancing, a morning tea and a march along Banna Avenue commencing the week-long event.
The Marrambidya Dance Group impressed with a number of performances in addition to didgeridoo playing by young Wiradjuri man and former Young Citizen of the Year Zavian Williams.
Meanwhile, the Marrambidya Dance Group delivered a number of displays, including a cleansing ceremony.
Griffith Elder Aunty Pansy Simpson delivered a Welcome To Country while Desma Newman spoke of the importance of NAIDOC Week and this years' theme 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud.'
"It embodies the passionate spirit of Aboriginal country and culture, creating a tapestry and kindling the heritage that unites our region," she said at the event.
"Being proud allows us to stand tall and the theme is a reminder of equity and justice.
"I invite all Australians to incorporate our shared values as our fight for equity continues.
"Through this we can celebrate the oldest living culture in the world, support our children, strengthen our community and it's future," she said.
"We invite the Griffith community to walk with us for events this week."
Griffith mayor Doug Curran thanked those in attendance, noting the event is growing more and more each year.
"I'm fortunate enough in my role to have seen this event several times," Cr Curran said.
"It's great to see our senior ranking police as well as the Griffith Lands Council come together to create such an event.
"It's an opportunity for our community to highlight challenges and embrace important Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.
"It creates a harmony between First Nations people and non-Indigenous people to come together, celebrate and look at how far we have come," Cr Curran said.
He joined Aunty Pansy and Carol Finefeuiaki in raising the Aboriginal flag at the chambers before attendees gathered inside for a morning tea.
Thereafter, from 11am, multiple residents participated in a march held from the Benerembah Street car-park to Kooyoo Street Plaza.
