New community garden named in honour of Griffith champion

Don Best Park has been proudly opened, inviting the entire Griffith community to come and connect with each other, share food and enjoy an afternoon.
The community garden on the corner of Ulong and Coolah streets was opened with a ceremony on July 5, with council staff, soroptimists and community members all coming out to celebrate the inauguration.
The park is named after area stalwart Don Best, who attended the ceremony along with his extended family to enjoy his new namesake.
Mr Best lived next door to the site for almost 60 years, and said that having the park named after him was a great honour but a humbling experience.
"When they named it, I felt fairly honoured about it ... I can't think that I could deserve to have the name Don Best park. I don't know what I've done to deserve that but I feel very honoured," he said.
"It's a wonderful thought, I hope it's a success and if anybody vandalises this place, I hope they hurt their hand while they're doing it."
The long-awaited project is part of the Her Way 2680 initiative, an ongoing push to make Griffith safer and more comfortable for women and gender-diverse people. The project was helmed by Soroptimists International Griffith in partnership with Griffith City Council.
The Soroptimists were angling for space to build a community garden, while Griffith City Council's Her Way project had grant funding to improve safety for women in the region.
The transformation features new signage, lighting, enhanced accessibility, barbecues, seating, and the community garden anchoring the development.
Trish Clarke from the Griffith Soroptimists said they were thrilled to be involved with such a project, and was especially pleased with the barbecue as a community rallying point.
"The Soroptimists have been looking for a place for quite a while, we were really excited when council approached us about it," she said.
"Some of the nearby families have already been checking it out. Food is a common theme for a lot of these gatherings, the barbecue and the picnic tables will facilitate that."
