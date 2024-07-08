Sinclair set to captain state at Masters Championship in Tasmania

Griffith has its first hockey state representative as Andrew Sinclair has been selected as captain for one of NSW's over 50s sides for the Masters Championship in Tasmania.
It has been an ambition for a long time for Sinclair, and with things aligning for the talented hockey player, he put his name forward for selection.
" It was probably something that I have wanted to do for a number of years, but due to other commitments but with it being my milestone 50th year, I thought it was a good opportunity to put my hand up," he said
"It's a nomination process to start with, and that pool of players gets selected from the National Championships, and two sides are selected from there, and I was made captain of the 50 two sides."
While the selection makes Sinclair the first to be picked from Griffith to make a national championship in hockey, with the facility the city now has, he knows he will be far from the last.
"I think it's a good honour, but with the direction of hockey, I may be the first, but I certainly won't be the last," he said.
"The facility that we have now and the support that we get from the committee, the coaches, umpires and the whole community in Griffith, I think we will see more of this happen over time.
"In the modern game, grass probably no longer has a place if you want to play at a very competitive level because you just don't play on grass when you reach that level. To learn all the skills and to be playing it (turf) week in and week out is a huge bonus."
It hasn't been the smoothest lead into the event for Sinclair, as he fractured his foot at the State Championships and has only just been able to resume full training.
"I have been out of action for the last six weeks. I started training again recently, but hockey, for me, is an all-year-round sport now," he said.
"Playing all through winter and coaching during summer, so I am very rarely without a stick in hand, so it doesn't take long to get back into it."
The NSW over 50s two side, which Sinclair will be captain of, finished with a silver medal last year, so he is hoping that they can go one better in 2024.
The competition will get underway on Friday, July 12, with the final to be played on Saturday, July 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.