Greens hold on in high scoring clash to create breathing space in fifth

It was a high scoring clash as Leeton played host to TLU Sharks but it was the Greens took the win on their multicultural day at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The home side was able to make a strong start, with Elywn Ravu able to get over for the opening try after three minutes, while Billy Rabua added Leeton's second soon after to see them leading by 12.
The Sharks were able to hit back through Hugh Scott got the first with Thomas Brynes levelling the score four minutes later to lock the scores at 12-all midway through the first half.
Billy Dickinson was able to restore the Greens' advantage, but right before the break, the visiting side came back to level with Matthew Clark-Kell crossing to make it 18-all at the interval.
The Sharks had the momentum early in the second half and were able to take their first lead of the afternoon when Byrnes crossed for his second of the afternoon.
It was shortlived, however, as Timoci Dabae crossed, and the Greens were able to retake the lead with 23 minutes to go as Jayke Stevenson found his way over to make it 30-24.
The Greens looked to add some breathing distance between themselves and the Sharks as Braydon Doolan found his way over while Dabae got his second to make it an 18-point game.
The Sharks were able to pull a try back with five minutes remaining but the Greens were able to hold on to come away with a 42-30 win.
The win gives the Greens a bit of breathing space between themselves and the Sharks in the fight for fifth place.
Meanwhile, West Wyalong have kept their faint finals hopes alive after seeing off a plucky Hay Magpies outfit at Ron Crowe Oval.
The Magpies were able to make an impressive start on the road when Ben Taylor crossed after just two minutes but the Mallee Men were able to answer quickly.
Hay scored the next two tries, however, two tries before the break and two successful conversions from Braiden Jones saw West Wyalong take a 16-14 lead into halftime.
The Mallee Men continued to build on that lead before the Magpies were able to answer when Sosiceni Verenalewa found his way over to make it 22-18 with 26 minutes remaining.
With 17 minutes to go, Sterling Ross increased the lead for the home side before Scott Higgins crossed with four minutes left to lock in a much-needed 32-18 victory.
The win for the Mallee Men means they are now six points outside the top five, with five games remaining, and they set up a crucial game next weekend when they travel to take on TLU Sharks.
