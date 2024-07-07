Send off hurts Yoogali SC chances on the road against Tuggeranong

Yoogali SC picked up their second red card in three weeks after making the trip to Canberra to take on Tuggeranong United.
It was an evenly contested first half before a penalty right before halftime was converted by Steve Nealon to give Tuggeranong a 1-0 lead.
The task of getting back into the game was made more difficult just three minutes after halftime when Joey Preece received his second yellow card to see the visitors reduced to 10 men for the remaining 42 minutes.
The hopes of a comeback were dented further when Luke Stevens was able to add a second for the hosts in the 65 minute.
With time winding down, Tuggeranong added a third to secure the three points with Bevan Foxall finding the back of the net for a 3-0 win.
It was a good return for the under-23s, however, as a hat-trick to Benjamin Mann and one each to Jonathon John and Blake Sartor saw Yoogali SC take a 5-2 win despite spending 21 minutes down a man after Hudson Fanani was sent off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.